The Texas Tech Alumni Association proudly announces these Red Raiders as the 2020 Top Techsans.
Monica Hicks, Assistant to the Dean in the College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s Office
Lori Lightfoot, Lead Administrator, Undergraduate Research for the Texas Tech University Honors College
Brenda L. Martinez, Sr. Associate Registrar in the Office of the Registrar
Dominique Massey, Marketing Coordinator & Lead Counselor for the Texas Tech University Career Center
Reagan Ribordy, Director for International Programs in the Office of International Affairs
The 2020 Top Techsan Luncheon will be held on Wednesday August 12. Information on ticket and table reservations will be available closer to the event. For questions, email Director of Special Events Britta Tye at britta.tye@ttu.edu.