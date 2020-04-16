TTU Faculty and staff who were involved in any outreach and engagement projects or activities with communities are asked to submit those via the online Raiders Engaged Instrument, if they have not done so. Due to a switch in reporting period from academic year to calendar year, the current assessment cycle encompasses projects and activities conducted between September 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 . This year’s deadline for submissions is May 1, 2020.

Since Outreach and Engagement is one of Texas Tech’s Strategic priorities, the information submitted will assist campus leaders in evaluating the extent and nature of any teaching, research, creative or service activities that faculty and staff provided for, in, or in partnership with external communities.

Communities are broadly defined as any individuals or organizations outside of the university that faculty or staff may have worked with in their institutional role to help address a specific need or larger societal issue. They could be non-profit or government agencies, business and industry, PreK and K-12 schools, community organizations, civic groups, and others.

This year, for the first time, faculty also have the option to report their outreach and engagement activities via Digital Measures.

For Raiders Engaged questions, contact Sam Sumner (sam.sumner@ttu.edu) at University Outreach and Engagement. For Digital Measures questions, contact Kenny Shatley (kenny.shatley@ttu.edu.) at the TTU Office of Planning and Assessment.

Log-in for Raiders Engaged: https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged/



