The College of Education offers a 100% online Master of Education degree in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in Bilingual Education and English as a Second Language. This 36-hour program is dedicated to preparing graduate students to be educational leaders who, through rigorous academic and research-based programs of instruction, offer second language learners access to an excellent education. Students learn how to become vital advocates for all members of a global society by gaining expertise in the integration of multilingual and multicultural pedagogies in school curricula and using effective research-based instruction. Graduate assistantships and other scholarships are available. Applications are open for Summer and Fall 2020 on the Graduate School web site at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/gradschool/admissions/howtoapply.php. More details about the program may be found at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/curriculum-and-instruction/bilingual.php. For further information, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt at: c.pratt@ttu.edu.











