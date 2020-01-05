Our Feminist First Fridays are designed to continue discussions and to create new discussions around feminism past, present and future. We are delighted to host Dr. Jessica Turcat for our May 1st forum. Dr. Turcat's topic will be "Mothering during the Covid-19 Pandemic". Dr. Turcat, is a Visiting Assistant Professor in Gender and Women's Studies at Oklahoma State University.

Dr. Turcat teaches for the Gender and Women's Studies program at Oklahoma State University. Her latest work has appeared or is forthcoming in San Diego Poetry Annual, Indiana Review, Rewilding Anthology: Poems for the Environment and Demeter Press' Monstrous Mothers: Troubling Troupes.