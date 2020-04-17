The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance to upgrade portions of the IT infrastructure to new virtual hardware, on Friday, April 24, 2020, between 12:00 AM and 7:00 AM (CDT). During this period, all applications will remain available, and no interruption of services is anticipated. Note that the extended maintenance period will not change the user experience for any supported services or applications.

A select list of services that are involved:

Blackboard Authentication Citrix Digital Measures eRaider Authentication Footprints Lyris List Manager Mediasite Right Answers (askIT) Wikis

Should you experience issues with any TTU IT Division supported applications or services, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.