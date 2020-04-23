TOSM Staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Sunday, April 26th from 6:00PM to midnight CST. As updates are applied, the systems listed below will experience brief outages while the systems are restarted.
Services potentially affected include the following:
• SQL Server
• ttu.edu
• TexasTech.edu
• Personal Websites/MyWeb
• TOSM Webapps
• All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
• DegreeWorks
• Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
• AppWorx
• Jira
• Confluence
• CAS
• Cognos (All reporting)
• Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
• OraReports
• ECRT
• Texas Tech Mobile
• Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
• Xtender
• TimeClock Plus
• Banapps
• Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
• Recruit
• Advise
• RoboRegistrar
• FormFusion
• IntelleCheck
• Online Travel System
• fsaATLAS
• Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
• Axiom
• Advance Web
• MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
• TouchNet/Banner Integration