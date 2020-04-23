TOSM Staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Sunday, April 26th from 6:00PM to midnight CST. As updates are applied, the systems listed below will experience brief outages while the systems are restarted.



Services potentially affected include the following:



• SQL Server

• ttu.edu

• TexasTech.edu

• Personal Websites/MyWeb

• TOSM Webapps

• All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

• DegreeWorks

• Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

• AppWorx

• Jira

• Confluence

• CAS

• Cognos (All reporting)

• Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

• OraReports

• ECRT

• Texas Tech Mobile

• Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

• Xtender

• TimeClock Plus

• Banapps

• Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

• Recruit

• Advise

• RoboRegistrar

• FormFusion

• IntelleCheck

• Online Travel System

• fsaATLAS

• Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

• Axiom

• Advance Web

• MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

• TouchNet/Banner Integration

Posted:

4/23/2020



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





