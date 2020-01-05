Our Feminist First Fridays are designed to continue discussions and to create new discussions around feminism past, present and future. We are delighted to host Dr. Jessica Turcat for our May 1st forum. Dr. Turcat's topic will be "Mothering during the Covid-19 Pandemic". Dr. Turcat, is a Visiting Assistant Professor in Gender and Women's Studies at Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Turcat teaches for the Gender and Women's Studies program at Oklahoma State University. Her latest work has appeared or is forthcoming in San Diego Poetry Annual, Indiana Review, Rewilding Anthology: Poems for the Environment and Demeter Press' Monstrous Mothers: Troubling Troupes.
She is currently pregnant and mothering a toddler and stepmothering a seven-year-old . . . during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A forum of this type strives to create an environment where the cultural and social construction of gender can be freely examined through the history, experiences and contributions of women to society and study the influences of gender on the lives of women and men.
Join our meeting via ZOOM by completing our RSVP to gain access to the link for this event.
RSVP link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_feministforum20.php
CONTACT: Tricia Earl, MFA, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, wgs.ttu.edu