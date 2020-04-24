TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Can Sorority Women be Feminists?"

Have you ever heard that sorority women can't be feminists or that sororities are bad for feminism and women's equality? Have you heard stereotypes about sorority women and feminists? Do you want to hear from fellow sorority students about the accuracy of these stereotypes?


Join us for a roundtable discussion Friday, April 24th for "Can Sorority Women be Feminists?" Led by Texas Tech feminist sorority women via ZOOM from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.


Please complete this RSVP to receive the link to ZOOM: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_sororityfeminism_RSVP.php


CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
Posted:
4/22/2020

Originator:
Tricia Earl

Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

Department:
Women and Gender Studies

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 4/24/2020

Location:
Online via ZOOM

