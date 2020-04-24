TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Come this fall to take your Spanish in sunny Spain!

Study abroad this fall at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain!

 

This fall, you will take 12 hours of Spanish in just one semester – allowing you to complete your foreign language requirement in a supportive, immersive environment.  Explore Sevilla, Spain, and practice your Spanish while feeling the comfort of being on a Texas Tech campus abroad.

 

Apply today! The application deadline has been extended to May 15.

 

Next Steps:

1.     Apply now.  Don’t delay!

2.     Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator (lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu; 806-834-1328) to set up an advising appointment.

3.     Apply for the Buena Vista Scholarship – application deadline has been extended to May 15!

4.     Review new, reduced cost of the program!

5.     See what the Center in Sevilla has to offer.
