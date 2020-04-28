There are classes starting right away to help students keep learning, keep reading, and, importantly, keep connecting with other kids in this challenging time. Programs for every grade feature a dynamic online class where students can see, hear, and speak with each other and their teacher in real time. During class, students read and discuss great books and learn age-appropriate reading skills. Between classes, they complete independent reading assignments and interactive online skills lessons, so they continue learning and reading throughout each week. To learn more or enroll, visit http://ttu.readingclasses.org or call 1-800-903-2173.