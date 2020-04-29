Attention all undergraduate and graduate students:

Women’s & Gender Studies has a unique course offering for you this May Intersession. To register go to Raiderlink and select Summer 2020 or enter the CRN number directly.

Course: WGS 4305 CRN 73161 Directed Studies or WGS 5340 CRN 73035 Special Topics

Name of Course: Critical Femininities

Day: M-F, May 13 – 28, 2020

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:20 pm

About: This course focuses on femininity as a style of gender presentation and asks how (and whether) it can be refigured as a creative, feminist, and queer style of the body. Drawing on a range of feminist texts including memoirs, interviews, and popular culture materials, this course will analyze feminist critiques of beauty culture while simultaneously addressing the potential of femininity as empowering. Exploring the roles of disability, class, race, religion, sexuality and nationality, among others, in evaluating femininity, we will work to consider femininity as broadly as possible in order to move beyond a conception of femininity that is only attached to particular genders, sexes, or sexualities.

Instructors: Dr. Elizabeth Sharp and Dr. Jocelyne Scott

For more information contact either instructor.

