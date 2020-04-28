This semester, Women's & Gender Studies, offered a new course "Gender and Health" taught by our visiting assistant professor, Dr. Jocelyne Scott.

In this course students examined structural forms of discrimination in University policies, health insurance policies, state employment policies, legislative policies, and federal policies regarding documentation to name but a few. Given the power of policy that shapes the livability of our lives, the major project assignment of the semester focused on the power of policy.

Gender & Health Course Presentations: Examining the Impact of Policy on Health Outcomes

Presenters; Davina Agawu; Molly Castleberry; Raven Cheaney; Illeana Garcia; Mona Haji Agha Bozorgi; Andrew Herridge; Lauren Mckeen; Jackie Price; Hannah Snidman; Adam Thomas

Join us for multiple presentations on this topic, Tuesday, April 28th via ZOOM from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.



Please complete this RSVP to receive the link to ZOOM

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_genderandhealth_RSVP.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, wgs.ttu.edu