Dear Texas Tech University Student,
Let’s get real. You’re the expert when it comes to what’s happening in college. So we need your help to make Texas Tech University the best it can be for you and your friends. We’re checking in to see if you got our note! If you already took the survey, please ignore this email.
Share your real talk in the “#RealCollege During COVID-19” Survey. We chose you simply because you attend Texas Tech University. In appreciation, you can win $100 for completing the survey.
Click here to share your story, it should only take a few minutes.
Be honest—everything you say is confidential. If you have questions, send us a note at hopeCOVIDsurvey@temple.edu.
Thank you.
D. Matthew Gregory, PhD
Dean of Students
Texas Tech University
deanofstudents@ttu.edu
