Your opinion is valuable. Citibus has narrowed down how to improve its local fixed-route bus services within Lubbock (non-TTU routes), complementary paratransit services, and demand response services. It is down to 2 options and they would love your feedback. Simply copy/paste the URL to complete the survey. Thank you! https://surveynuts.com/surveys/take?id=197267&c=4713103181RJNP





This announcement is sponsored by Transportation & Parking Services.