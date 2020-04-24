Faculty and staff are extraordinarily impactful in determining the campus climate and state of inclusion at the university. This session, facilitated by the IGNITE! educators, will feature faculty and staff from a wide array of departments and colleges as they share their experiences empowering LGBTQIA people at Texas Tech. Participants will also have a chance to share their own practices of Allyship on campus.

Event Time: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 2:00 - 3:15 p.m. via Zoom.

RSVP on TechConnect to receive the join link here: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/5700314

Non-TTU participants may send their RSVP to matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu Posted:

4/24/2020



Originator:

Matt Hernandez



Email:

matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Lectures & Seminars

