Faculty and staff are extraordinarily impactful in determining the campus climate and state of inclusion at the university. This session, facilitated by the IGNITE! educators, will feature faculty and staff from a wide array of departments and colleges as they share their experiences empowering LGBTQIA people at Texas Tech. Participants will also have a chance to share their own practices of 'Allyship' on campus.

RSVP on TechConnect to receive the Zoom join link: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/5700314 . You can also learn more about the IGNITE! Allyship program on the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/allies.php Posted:

4/28/2020



Originator:

Stephen Chao



Email:

stchao@ttu.edu



Department:

LGBTQIA



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Event Date: 4/29/2020



Location:

Zoom (RSVP for link)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

