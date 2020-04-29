|
Faculty and staff are extraordinarily impactful in determining the campus climate and state of inclusion at the university. This session, facilitated by the IGNITE! educators, will feature faculty and staff from a wide array of departments and colleges as they share their experiences empowering LGBTQIA people at Texas Tech. Participants will also have a chance to share their own practices of 'Allyship' on campus.
|Posted:
4/28/2020
Originator:
Stephen Chao
Email:
stchao@ttu.edu
Department:
LGBTQIA
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Event Date: 4/29/2020
Location:
Zoom (RSVP for link)
