TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
IGNITE! Faculty & Staff Panel TOMORROW!
Faculty and staff are extraordinarily impactful in determining the campus climate and state of inclusion at the university. This session, facilitated by the IGNITE! educators, will feature faculty and staff from a wide array of departments and colleges as they share their experiences empowering LGBTQIA people at Texas Tech. Participants will also have a chance to share their own practices of 'Allyship' on campus.

RSVP on TechConnect to receive the Zoom join link: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/5700314. You can also learn more about the IGNITE! Allyship program on the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/allies.php 

Posted:
4/28/2020

Originator:
Stephen Chao

Email:
stchao@ttu.edu

Department:
LGBTQIA

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Event Date: 4/29/2020

Location:
Zoom (RSVP for link)

Categories