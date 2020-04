2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series

Join Northwest Texas PTAC for a webinar to learn about the basics of getting started in public sector contracting, registering for System and Award Management (SAM), and more opportunities! When: May 13 & 27

Time: 2:00pm-3:30pm

Cost: FREE

Register: http://www.nwtptac.com/

Questions: Call (806) 992-7232

4/29/2020



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department: N/A

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 5/13/2020



Location:

by Zoom



Small Business Development Center