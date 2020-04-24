|
Today is the last day of our Spring Fund Drive and all of us at 89.1 would like to thank you for your loyal support. Your sustained investment in Texas Tech Public Media provides commercial-free programming and high quality radio content (like our local COVID-19 coverage) to listeners just like you all across the South Plains.
The difference is YOU!
Did you know you can use payroll deduction for donations and membership? For more information email: tori.rodriquez@ttu.edu
|Posted:
4/24/2020
Originator:
Rebekah Ivey
Email:
becky.ivey@ttu.edu
Department:
KTTZ Television Station
