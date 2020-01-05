Dear all,

We hope you are all well and staying safe. We would like to invite you to the 9th Annual Applied Linguistics and Second Language Conference on Learning and Teaching (CALICHE) conference that will be on an online platform (Zoom) this Friday, May 1st. We hope you are all able to attend. The virtual conference will have a morning and afternoon session and we have our keynote speaker Dr. Pahom (LCU) confirmed for 3:30 PM in the afternoon. Please see the flyer below or the attachment.

To join the sessions please follow the link below and add it to your calendar:

https://zoom.us/j/99998747232?pwd=dlVyK2dhVzdtMjRiR2J1cEVWbU45QT09 ID: 999 9874 7232 Password: 1xe6ym



Please reach out if you have any questions.

mourad.abdennebi@ttu.edu Kind Regards, The CALICHE committee

https://caliche2020.weebly.com/



Some information regarding CALICHE: The conference is organized by graduate students of Applied Linguistics and Second Language Studies at CMLL. Our goal is to promote applied research on second and foreign language teaching and learning and to encourage graduate students, faculty members, and scholars to present their research, experiences, ideas, and best practices in this field. It is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get together and collaborate in a friendly atmosphere and we encourage you all to participate! _______________________________________ Posted:

