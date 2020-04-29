TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Junction Intersession Date Change
We want the Junction Intersession to be the best experience of your college career.  Therefore, we have changed the dates to July 22 - August 6, 2020 in order to maintain the face-to-face delivery of our field based courses.  There is still space in some classes.  Check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/junction  for course offerings and contact information.  Stay safe and well and we hope to see you later this summer! 
Posted:
4/29/2020

Originator:
Karen Lopez

Email:
karen.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Center at Junction


Categories