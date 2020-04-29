We want the Junction Intersession to be the best experience of your college career. Therefore, we have changed the dates to July 22 - August 6, 2020 in order to maintain the face-to-face delivery of our field based courses. There is still space in some classes. Check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/junction for course offerings and contact information. Stay safe and well and we hope to see you later this summer!