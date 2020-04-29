Summer I: Beginning Chinese I – CHIN 1501 Intermediate Chinese I – CHIN 2301

Summer II: Beginning Chinese II – CHIN 1502 Intermediate Chinese II – CHIN 2302

Why learn the Chinese language? Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects. Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world. China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures, for over 5,000 years. China is the second-largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the U.S. Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.

Benefits of online courses: Self-paced, flexible learning Native Chinese instructors Online paper and oral exams Rich interactive online activities Collaborative learning environment Oral-proficiency-oriented course design Online meeting with your instructors to correct your pronunciation

The Department of Classical and Modern Languages & Literatures is a gateway to languages and cultures from across the globe!

