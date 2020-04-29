Summer I:
Beginning Chinese I – CHIN 1501
Intermediate Chinese I – CHIN 2301
Summer II:
Beginning Chinese II – CHIN 1502
Intermediate Chinese II – CHIN 2302
Why learn the Chinese language?
- Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects.
- Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world.
- China has one of the oldest and richest continuous cultures, for over 5,000 years.
- China is the second-largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the U.S.
- Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection, and no case.
Benefits of online courses:
- Self-paced, flexible learning
- Native Chinese instructors
- Online paper and oral exams
- Rich interactive online activities
- Collaborative learning environment
- Oral-proficiency-oriented course design
- Online meeting with your instructors to correct your pronunciation
The Department of Classical and Modern Languages & Literatures is a gateway to languages and cultures from across the globe!
Contacts: Ms. Carla Burrus (carla.burrus@ttu.edu); Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu)