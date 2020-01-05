Women faculty of all ranks and appointment types are invited to apply for WFWP. These writing groups meet for three hours of dedicated writing time each week. Apply for fall groups by May 15 at https://forms.gle/xP1FjRaF4cDnwLKh6

The Women Faculty Writing Program, sponsored by the President’s Gender Equity Council, Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Writing Centers of Texas Tech, Office of the President, Office of Research and Innovation, Office of the Provost, TLPDC, and Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, is designed to better address the needs of women faculty as they write for publication and, by extension, for promotion and tenure.

The goals of the writing groups are to:

• respond to expressed faculty interest in having extensive, regular blocks of time devoted to writing;

• provide structure and accountability for faculty writing;

• provide writing support;

• provide a quiet, collegial, and supportive atmosphere for faculty writing;

• build faculty communities.

Eligibility:

• Women faculty who hold appointments at any rank at TTU are welcome to apply. Preference will be given to tenure-track women faculty.

Contact:

Dr. Elizabeth Sharp (elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu) or Dr. Kristin Messuri (kristin.messuri@ttu.edu)