Faculty, the University Libraries are here to help you as you prepare for your online classes.

Textbooks – COVID-19 has added access to textbooks needed for classes as a concern for our students. Through the University Libraries, you and your students have access to no-cost textbooks that have been created by faculty under Creative Commons Copyright making them freely available to all faculty and students. These open textbooks are peer-reviewed and are available for you to use “as is” or to adapt to your course needs.

The Open Textbook Library and OpenStaxx are available through the University Library website. To access these resources, go to the University Library website, click Databases A-Z, and under the Category Tab select Textbooks (Open Access).

For assistance locating open textbooks and other resources for your course, contact your Personal Librarian.