Virtual First Friday Art Trail Lubbock #VirtualFirstFridayLBK

Join us during the May First Friday Art Trail as Landmark Arts, Texas Tech School of Art presents a program of video works entitled "Handle." Curated by Lease Agreement Gallery [Adam Farcus] for Heater Theatre [Ian Breidenbach], a Neon Heater Gallery expansion, the video features work by Benjamin Zellmer Bellas, Lindsey French, Meredith Leich, Dionne Lee, Ellen Mueller & Phil McCollam, Dawn Roe, and Hennessy Youngman (Jayson Musson).

Join the entire First Friday Art Trail on Friday, May 1st at this Facebook link.



More info from Texas Tech Public Media:



#VirtualFirstFridayLBK was such a hit back in April, we've teamed up with LHUCA, Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP, and artists all over Lubbock to do it again in May, version 2.0!



6 to 9, rain or shine, hop online!

It's this Friday, so ?? the date!





1. How's it work?



We're encouraging artists all over Lubbock to post their art across social media this Friday using the hashtag #VirtualFirstFriday so that we can all virtually enjoy and support local art together, as we have done downtown for years and years.



This Friday, April 3rd! Post your works of art, music, and films all day for the public to enjoy in the evening (rain or shine, guess we're online!) Don't forget to tag each piece/post with #VirtualFirstFriday for others to see!



2. Where's this thing at? We can't go anywhere.



Wherever hashtags are found! Jump from "gallery" to "gallery" across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, searching #VirtualFirstFridayLBK to see local art from all over the area!



3. Why is this happening?



The pandemic? We don't know.



The art show? Because we ?? art!



We also live in the 21st century where virtual art shows are possible! So LOG IN once again THIS FRIDAY to support local artists with us, wherever you are! Post your artwork for everyone in town to see, again, using the hashtag #VirtualFirstFridayLBK! We'll see you there!

---



Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

