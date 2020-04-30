Fall 2020 | Tuesdays 9:00-11:50 AM SOCIAL INFLUENCES ON ADOLESCENT/EMERGING ADULT DEVELOPMENT Dr. Christy Rogers This graduate seminar will explore foundational and innovative research on social influences that shape adolescent development into emerging adulthood. Discussions will illuminate ways in which parents, peers, siblings, and romantic partners contribute to socio-emotional, cognitive, and biological development across the teenage and emerging adult years. Furthermore, we will examine the potential benefits and consequences of these relationships on adolescent development, as well as their similarities and differences. Special topics will include social influences on: • risk taking • academic processes • self-regulation • dating and sexuality • bullying and rejection • the developing brain For questions regarding this graduate seminar, please contact Dr. Rogers (christy.rogers@ttu.edu) Posted:

