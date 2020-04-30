TOSM staff will install the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades this Saturday, May 2nd, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Due to the nature of the upgrades, ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink and WebRaider will be UNAVAILABLE until 12:00 p.m. After the initial 3 hours, individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded.



We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CDT.



