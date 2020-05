Weekly mental health support groups facilitated by a licensed professional every Wednesday at 3 pm. The purpose of the group is for individuals to be able to connect and discuss issues that might be causing stress during this time of unprecedented unknowns and uncertainty.

Zoom link: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/761649444





For questions contact Kristie.Collins@ttuhsc.edu Posted:

