Summer Enrollment will soon be here and now is the time to make sure your address is correct with the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). ERS has released the official dates for Summer Enrollment, June 29, 2020 – July 18, 2020. Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees will be able to make changes to their benefit elections during this time without a qualifying life event.

ERS will begin sending out Summer Enrollment packets in early June, to the address they have on file. So, in order to make sure you get your enrollment information, please log-in to your ERS on-line account to verify your address. You will have until May 31, 2020 to make address updates. Your on-line account can be accessed at www.ers.texas.gov. If you do not have an on-line account, you may enroll by clicking on the Register button at the same website to set-up an account.





Please note: TTU HR cannot reset passwords for your ERS on-line account, you will have to contact ERS directly at 1-877-275-4377