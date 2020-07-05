Emerging adulthood (age 18-30) is a period of transitions in roles and social networks, which can lead to challenges in navigating new social systems, learning communication and practical skills for success, and simultaneously exploring one's own identity. Given that this transition can be a source of turbulence for many people, it is important to identify tools and activities that may aid individuals during emerging adulthood development.

We are interested in whether table-top role-playing games (TTRPGs) might fill this need. However, there has been very little research on them specifically. This survey is designed to gather information from players about their experiences playing TTRPGs. This study aims to discover ways in which TTRPGs may impact individuals navigating emerging adulthood, as well as the role social relationships may have in these effects. The survey will take approximately 15 minutes. You will be compensated with a $5.00 Amazon gift card within 48 hours of completing the survey, and one participant will be randomly drawn to receive an additional $25.00 Amazon gift card at the study’s completion. You may only complete this survey one time, and you will only be compensated once.

This study can be completed entirely online.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.

For more information please contact us at sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com.