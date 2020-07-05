Raiders Engaged Announcement for Texas Tech

Faculty and Administrative Staff

- Deadline Extended -

The reporting deadline for Calendar Year 2019 Outreach and Engagement activities via Raiders Engaged has been extended to May 13, 2020 . If you have already submitted your projects or activities, we thank you for your participation! If you have not done so, please report any teaching, research/creative, or service activities that you conducted for, in, or in partnership with external communities. The information that you submit assists campus leaders in evaluating the extent and nature of the university’s outreach and engagement activities. Due to a switch in reporting period from academic year to calendar year, the current assessment cycle encompasses activities conducted between September 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 . Faculty may also enter their activities in Digital Measures instead of Raiders Engaged.



“Communities” are broadly defined as any organizations or individuals outside of the university that you may have engaged with to share your academic knowledge and expertise, help meet a community need, or address a larger societal issue. You will find further definitions and specific examples of university projects and activities that are typically considered Outreach and Engagement on the Introductory Page of Raiders Engaged. Click here to access the Raiders Engaged survey.



If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact Assistant Director Sam Sumner (sam.sumner@ttu.edu) or Director Birgit Green (birgit.green@ttu.edu) at University Outreach and Engagement.