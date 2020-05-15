We will be offering SPAN 4309 Translation and Interpretation in the Summer I semester. If you are needing upper level Spanish courses, this is a great online course which may apply to your Spanish degree requirements.

SPAN 4309 is repeatable with a different topic. So if you already took SPAN 4309 Medical Spanish, etc. you may still take this course if interested. Translation is a major marketable skill

Course description: Translation and Interpretation : The purpose of this course is to provide students with an opportunity to explore translation and interpretation. Students will study and apply theoretical approaches to translation, discuss problem areas in the practice of translation, and discuss and practice different types of interpretation.

Prerequisites: Completed 6 hours of Spanish courses at the 3000 level.

CRN: 73389

Contact: Stephanie Santos, Spanish advisor - stephanie.santos@ttu.edu