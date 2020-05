Student Health Services, Still Open for Patient Care!

Student Health Services is open to TTU students!

Options to receive care include: 1. MyTeamCareNow Virtual Visits for Urgent Care 2. Virtual Visits for Primary Care and Mental Health 3. Face-to-Face Visits Available by Appointment Only

No matter where you are finishing up the semester, we are still here for you!

Call us today, 806-743-2848.

For more information, visit us at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studenthealth/ Posted:

5/6/2020



Originator:

Logan Heinrich



Email:

logan.heinrich@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Student Health Services Lbk





