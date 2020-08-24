The Department of English will be offering ENGL 3341: Studies in Translation in the Fall semester. If you are needing a multicultural course, this is a great online course which may apply to your degree requirements.

ENGL 3341 contemplates postcolonial dynamics, the function of gender, and the advent of mechanical translation. It also poses questions and offers perspectives on the tenuous role of the translator in the translation process and the choices one inevitably must make when interpreting, negotiating, and recapturing meaning. Translation is a major marketable skill

Course description: Studies in Translation : This class will address the decisions translators make and how those decisions can not only change how we understand each other, but confront us with matters of life and death. We will have a general introduction to both theoretical and practical aspects of translation and students will have an opportunity to practice literary translation themselves. We will encounter seminal texts that define the theoretical field of translation; we will have conversations about translation, and the role translation has in a university education and in life after college. Because this course discusses translation as a linguistic process, as a cultural and socio-political product, and as a creative process, students will be able to demonstrate awareness and knowledge of distinctive cultures and subcultures, including but not limited to ethnicity, race, gender, class, political systems, religions, sexual orientation, languages, and human geography.



