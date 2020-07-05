Please remind your travelers to establish direct deposit for travel reimbursements (different from Payroll direct deposit). If direct deposit is not established for travel reimbursements, a check will be mailed. Our office is processing checks twice weekly instead of daily at this time and payment will be delayed.

To check or set up your direct deposit information for Travel Reimbursements, follow the instructions below.

Employees: Access Raiderlink http://portal.texastech.edu >> Employee Tab >> Update My Direct Deposit >> Employee Reimbursement Account

Students: Access Raiderlink http://portal.texastech.edu >> My Tech Tab >> Manage My Finances >> Student Business Services >> My Direct Deposit >> Student Refund/Employee Reimbursement Account

Please contact travelservices@ttu.edu with any questions you may have.

Thank you!