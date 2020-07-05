Abnormal psychology is a course focused on mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder. In Abnormal psychology, students learn about the causes of mental health disorders, what makes something qualify as a diagnosis, and some ideas behind treatment of mental health. Dr. Ingram is a licensed clinical psychologist with over a decade of experience treating individuals with different mental health diagnosis. In Abnormal Psychology he brings his experience to help give you real life examples of what it looks and feels like for individuals suffering from different mental health disorders.





If you are interested in taking Abnormal Psychology online during Summer Session 1, sign up now: CRN: 72077





If you have questions about the course, e-mail him: Paul.Ingram@TTU.edu