In compliance with House Bill (HB) 3834, the TTU IT Division has developed a basic Cybersecurity Awareness Training Program that has been certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and was rigorously piloted by over 200 TTU faculty and staff. Our current Cybersecurity training fulfills two statutory requirements regarding Cybersecurity training – Texas Administrative Code (TAC) §202 and Texas Government Code §2054 (as amended by HB 3834 in the 86th legislative session).





The training will be administered by TTU Human Resources through Cornerstone, similar to other required employee training. This short online training focuses on reinforcing information security practices and procedures that help each of us protect institutional data and information resources. Given that we must be in compliance by June, we elected to proceed with the online training, as the training can easily be completed working from home for those with computer access.







To complete the training, please login to Cornerstone using your eRaider credentials. You can 'launch' your training from the home page under your Training Schedule.

Employees who use technology at least 25% of their work time and vendors accessing TTU IT resources must complete training by Friday, May 15, 2020.

Employees who use technology less than 25% of their work time must complete training by Saturday, August 15, 2020.



For technical support, please contact Human Resources Systems at (806) 742-3851 or email hrs.systems@ttu.edu