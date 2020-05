Starting May 11th, Indiana Ave will be closed from 18th Street to Main Street for road construction. There will be no vehicular access starting May 11th. Please seek alternate routes and plan accordingly. Construction is planned to last until June 5th, depending on weather conditions.

For more information, visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/ConstructionProjects.php Posted:

5/27/2020



Originator:

Mara Zell



Email:

Mara.Zell@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Administration Salary





