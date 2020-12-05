TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer I Course Contributions & Influence HBCU's on Higher Ed
This course is an overview, both historical and contemporary, of the impact that historically Black colleges have made on the landscape of American higher education.  This course will delve into complex issues and events which, sometimes latently, affects all of higher education. Historical figures, pivotal organizations, land mark legislature, student movements, scholars, events and pertinent issues will be explored, discussed and debated in this course.

Instructor of Record:

Dave A. Louis, PhD (Morehouse College '95)
Associate Professor of Higher Education
College of Education
Texas Tech University

Summer course online:
EDHE 5001 D02
CRN 68066
5/12/2020

Joni Sanders

joni.sanders@ttu.edu

EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen


