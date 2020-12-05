The Budget Prep modules are available for entry.

The FY2021 Texas Tech University Operating Budget Policy and Guidelines can be found on the Budget Office website under Budget Resources > Budget Prep Resources > Budget Prep tab or by clicking the following link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/budget/budgetPrep/documents/FY2021-Operating-Budget-Policy-Guidelines.pdf

New Budget Prep training videos have been created to train and assist users with the process. These videos, along with an updated Budget Prep User Guide can be found on the Budget Office website, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/budget/ under the Announcements section. The videos can also be found on AFISM’s Video Resources page. This link is located on the A&F Work Tools tab http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/resources/video-resources/.

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one workshop for assistance in Budget Prep, please contact your budget analyst directly, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/budget/budgetPrep/documents/bprep/budget-contact-list-by-organization.pdf and they will set up a one hour session to meet with you.

The final budget is due back to the Budget Office on May 27th, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Intermediate deadlines should be determined and communicated by each college and/or division.

Questions about navigating and operating the modules can be directed to the Budget Office, 742-3228, or by emailing AMBUD@ttu.edu.