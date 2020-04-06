This Summer Learning Series, sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate, partners with Greg Johnston of The Student Counseling Center to present Freeing Yourself to Reach Your Full Potential. Times of uncertainty can increase symptoms of anxiety, worry and stress. This uncertainty often feeds a narrative or internal dialogue that may be personally or professionally limiting to growth and development. This presentation explores ways to manage anxiety, find a sense of safety and challenge thoughts, feelings or behaviors that may be counter effective to success.

Join us Thursday, June 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm via Zoom!

To register, please email maclay.buie@ttu.edu or enroll via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx

The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the week of the training to all who have registered.