Hospitality Services has been working closely with the university to continually monitor the changing situation on campus. As the Spring 2020 semester is coming to a close, Sam’s Place West at Wiggins will have dining choices available through dinner on Saturday, May 16th, and then will close for the semester. Hospitality Services is working to establish which dining locations will operate during summer and as soon as that information is available, it will be available at hospitality.ttu.edu

All food orders from Hospitality Services locations will continue to be placed through the GrubHub app for pick up only. Available dining venues will have hot entrées, Grab & Go, and convenience items available for pickup orders. Dining Bucks will continue to be used to pay for pickup fees on orders. Please download the GrubHub app at grubhub.com/campus from Google Play or the App Store. Thank you for your support and understanding as we work to promote safety on our campus.

Available dining locations will be shared under the quick links of hospitality.ttu.edu and please follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @EatAtTexasTech for more information. Dining locations availability subject to change.