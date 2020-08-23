TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RAIDER ROUNDUP!

At Raider Roundup there will be FREE Whataburger, Live Music from Slade Coulter, Yard Games and MORE! 

Meet us at Urbanovsky Park August 23rd at 7 pm for one last HOORAH before semester begins! 


 
Posted:
5/27/2020

Originator:
Hannah Eichman

Email:
hannah.eichman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2020

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

Categories