Attn ALL RED RAIDERS: RAIDER ROUNDUP IS COMING!

At Raider Roundup there will be:

FREE Whataburger, Live Music from Slade Coulter, Yard Games and MORE! 

 

Meet us at Urbanovsky Park on Sunday August 23rd at 7 pm for a celebration to kick off the school year! 
Posted:
6/4/2020

Originator:
Hannah Eichman

Email:
hannah.eichman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 8/23/2020

Location:
Urbanovsky Park

