Attn ALL RED RAIDERS: RAIDER ROUNDUP IS COMING!

At Raider Roundup there will be: FREE Whataburger, Live Music from Slade Coulter, Yard Games and MORE! Meet us at Urbanovsky Park on Sunday August 23rd at 7 pm for a celebration to kick off the school year! Posted:

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 8/23/2020



Urbanovsky Park



