The Department of English will be offering ENGL 3341: Studies in Translation in the Fall semester. If you are needing a multicultural course, this is a great online course which may apply to your degree requirements.

ENGL 3341 contemplates postcolonial dynamics, the function of gender, and the advent of mechanical translation. It also poses questions and offers perspectives on the tenuous role of the translator in the translation process and the choices one inevitably must make when interpreting, negotiating, and recapturing meaning. Translation is a major marketable skill