This course is an introduction to the interdisciplinary field of Mexican American and Latina/o Studies. It will examine the history, culture, and politics of Latina/o groups: Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Central and South Americans. MALS 2300 will be offered as a “hybrid” course in Fall 2020. We will meet face-to-face part of the time with synchronous and asynchronous instruction online. It is a unique format that seeks to combine the benefits of both in-person and online formats. MALS 2300 satisfies the Multicultural Course Requirement as well as part of the MALS minor curriculum.