This course is an overview, both historical and contemporary, of the impact that historically Black colleges have made on the landscape of American higher education. This course will delve into complex issues and events which, sometimes latently, affects all of higher education. Historical figures, pivotal organizations, land mark legislature, student movements, scholars, events and pertinent issues will be explored, discussed and debated in this course.

Instructor of Record:

Dave A. Louis, PhD (Morehouse College '95) Associate Professor of Higher Education College of Education Texas Tech University

Summer course online: EDHE 5001 D02 EDHE 5001 D02 CRN 68066



Posted:

5/20/2020



Originator:

Joni Sanders



Email:

joni.sanders@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen





Categories

Academic

