On Thursday, at 8pm Central, TOSM Server Support will apply an update to the TTU System Website Search service.

This will affect search functions on ttu.edu, texastech.edu, ttuhsc.edu, elpaso.ttuhsc.edu, and any website hosted on depts.ttu.edu. The websites themselves will still function, but the search fields contained within them will be inoperable intermittently for around 2 hours.

Should you experience any issues with this system outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.