TTU System Website Search Service Downtime, Thursday, May 21st, 8pm
On Thursday, at 8pm Central, TOSM Server Support will apply an update to the TTU System Website Search service.

This will affect search functions on ttu.edu, texastech.edu, ttuhsc.edu, elpaso.ttuhsc.edu, and any website hosted on depts.ttu.edu. The websites themselves will still function, but the search fields contained within them will be inoperable intermittently for around 2 hours.

Should you experience any issues with this system outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
5/20/2020

Originator:
Dustin Jordan

Email:
dustin.jordan@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt


