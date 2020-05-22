See these art exhibition virtually!

To continue to promote the exhibitions, and to allow students and community to engage with the artworks currently on display in the locked Art Building, we have added information about the artists and provided links to video walk-throughs of the exhibitions. We have added links to PDFs of brochures of the current exhibitions and will be adding additional materials for each of the exhibits this week. Click on the links below to learn more about each of the exhibitions.

2020 Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Show







33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition

Juror: Jon Revett, Associate Professor of Art, West Texas A&M, Canyon

Art Building Studio Gallery

Continues through April 12th.

Layered Voices: Process and Paper in Contemporary Native American Art

Curated by Dr. Lesley Wolff, Assistant Professor of Art History

Exhibition extended through May 17th

Art Building Landmark Gallery

Sesenta y Ocho Voces/Sesenta y Ocho Corazones

68 Voices/68 Hearts February 20th - April 12th

Art Building Folio Gallery

Jonathan Michael Castillo: Immigrant Owned

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery

Click here to see an Artist's Talk by Jonathan Castillo.

