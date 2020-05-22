See these art exhibition virtually!
To continue to promote the exhibitions, and to allow students and community to engage with the artworks currently on display in the locked Art Building, we have added information about the artists and provided links to video walk-throughs of the exhibitions. We have added links to PDFs of brochures of the current exhibitions and will be adding additional materials for each of the exhibits this week. Click on the links below to learn more about each of the exhibitions.
2020 Graphic Design Senior Portfolio Show
33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition
Juror: Jon Revett, Associate Professor of Art, West Texas A&M, Canyon
Art Building Studio Gallery
Continues through April 12th.
Layered Voices: Process and Paper in Contemporary Native American Art
Curated by Dr. Lesley Wolff, Assistant Professor of Art History
Exhibition extended through May 17th
Art Building Landmark Gallery
Sesenta y Ocho Voces/Sesenta y Ocho Corazones
68 Voices/68 Hearts February 20th - April 12th
Art Building Folio Gallery
Jonathan Michael Castillo: Immigrant Owned
Art Building SRO Photo Gallery
Click here to see an Artist's Talk by Jonathan Castillo.
Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additionally, we thank the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts for the support provided for programs in the School of Art.
www.art.ttu.edu
www.landmarkarts.org
TTUSoA on Facebook
TTUSoA on Instagram
TTU_SoA on Twitter