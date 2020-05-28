In addition to attending the Red Raider Orientation virtual resource fair, incoming students can also win a prize by completing modules in virtual exploration of Library services.
The eight modules will include focus areas such as:
- Learning about services offered within the University Libraries
- How to navigate the University Libraries website
- How to check out materials
- Finding information about connecting with librarians online
Students will choose where to start and end the virtual exploration and will receive a prize for completing all eight modules, quizzes and the feedback form. Prize may be picked up at a TBD Raider Welcome event hosted at the Library between Aug. 16-29.
To learn more about game instructions and begin the adventure, click here.