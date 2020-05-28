In addition to attending the Red Raider Orientation virtual resource fair, incoming students can also win a prize by completing modules in virtual exploration of Library services.

The eight modules will include focus areas such as:

Learning about services offered within the University Libraries

How to navigate the University Libraries website

How to check out materials

Finding information about connecting with librarians online

Students will choose where to start and end the virtual exploration and will receive a prize for completing all eight modules, quizzes and the feedback form. Prize may be picked up at a TBD Raider Welcome event hosted at the Library between Aug. 16-29.

To learn more about game instructions and begin the adventure, click here.