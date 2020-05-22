TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Temporary Water Fountain Shut Down

To help keep everyone safe as the campus reopens, water fountains and bottle refill stations will be temporarily shut off due to COVID-19 concerns.  This will be effective immediately. 

 

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact 742-4OPS.
Posted:
5/22/2020

Originator:
Mara Zell

Email:
Mara.Zell@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Administration Salary


